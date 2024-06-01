BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Short Interest Down 24.5% in May

BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,600 shares, a drop of 24.5% from the April 30th total of 64,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

BrainsWay Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of BWAY stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.29. 124,809 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,910. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.91. BrainsWay has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $7.61. The stock has a market cap of $104.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.38 and a beta of 1.18.

Get BrainsWay alerts:

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.40 million. BrainsWay had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a negative return on equity of 3.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that BrainsWay will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BWAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on BrainsWay from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on BrainsWay from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BWAY

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BrainsWay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BrainsWay by 6.5% during the third quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,355,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,474,000 after buying an additional 83,262 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BrainsWay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BrainsWay during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in BrainsWay by 6.0% during the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 336,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 19,045 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.11% of the company’s stock.

BrainsWay Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BrainsWay Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BrainsWay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrainsWay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.