Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM) Trading Up 102%

Bright Mountain Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMTM – Get Free Report) shares were up 102% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 5,200 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 4,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.06.

Bright Mountain Media Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.09. The stock has a market cap of $20.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 83.92.

Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.45 million during the quarter.

Bright Mountain Media Company Profile

Bright Mountain Media, Inc provides an end-to-end digital media and advertising services platform that connects brands with targeted consumer demographics in the United States and Israel. It focuses on digital publishing comprising websites, including Mom.com, Cafemom.com, LittleThings.com, and MamasLatinas.com; and advertising technology, consumer insights, creative, and media services.

