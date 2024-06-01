Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM) Trading Up 102%

Bright Mountain Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMTM – Get Free Report) shares were up 102% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 5,200 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 4,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.06.
Bright Mountain Media Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.09. The stock has a market cap of $20.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 83.92.
Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.45 million during the quarter.
Bright Mountain Media Company Profile
Bright Mountain Media, Inc provides an end-to-end digital media and advertising services platform that connects brands with targeted consumer demographics in the United States and Israel. It focuses on digital publishing comprising websites, including Mom.com, Cafemom.com, LittleThings.com, and MamasLatinas.com; and advertising technology, consumer insights, creative, and media services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Bright Mountain Media
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Chevron Eyes Hess, Exxon Resists: Here’s the Trade
Receive News & Ratings for Bright Mountain Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Mountain Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.