Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT) is Mainsail Management Company LLC’s Largest Position

Mainsail Management Company LLC decreased its stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,900,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,000 shares during the quarter. Brilliant Earth Group makes up 98.1% of Mainsail Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Mainsail Management Company LLC owned 32.86% of Brilliant Earth Group worth $118,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Brilliant Earth Group by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 7,920 shares in the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BRLT opened at $2.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.88. The firm has a market cap of $235.84 million, a P/E ratio of 40.17 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.88. Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. has a one year low of $2.04 and a one year high of $4.29.

Brilliant Earth Group ( NASDAQ:BRLT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $97.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.73 million. Brilliant Earth Group had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 7.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share.

BRLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $3.40 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Brilliant Earth Group Company Profile

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc designs, procures, and sells diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry. The company sells directly to consumers through its omnichannel sales platform, including e-commerce and showrooms.

