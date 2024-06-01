Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $22.75 to $24.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.13.

Brixmor Property Group Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BRX opened at $22.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.53. Brixmor Property Group has a 52-week low of $19.46 and a 52-week high of $24.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $320.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.82 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Brixmor Property Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 117.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brixmor Property Group

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 225,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,176,173. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael B. Berman sold 10,475 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $239,039.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,487.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 225,051 shares in the company, valued at $5,176,173. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Brixmor Property Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brixmor Property Group

(Get Free Report)

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

See Also

