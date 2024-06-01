Brokerages Set CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Target Price at $77.42

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.42.

KMX has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on CarMax from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $70.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.19. CarMax has a 52-week low of $59.66 and a 52-week high of $88.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.26.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.13). CarMax had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CarMax will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total transaction of $1,067,702.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,110.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in CarMax by 48.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in CarMax by 942.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 125,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,958,000 after buying an additional 113,721 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 11.6% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 41,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the 1st quarter worth $1,406,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in CarMax during the 1st quarter worth about $255,000.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

