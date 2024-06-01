Brokerages Set LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) PT at $50.25

Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.25.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RAMP shares. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in LiveRamp by 286.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,407,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,457 shares during the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in LiveRamp by 5,308.7% during the 4th quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 746,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,261,000 after acquiring an additional 732,285 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in LiveRamp by 182.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 851,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,226,000 after acquiring an additional 549,846 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in LiveRamp during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,742,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in LiveRamp during the 4th quarter valued at $16,546,000. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE:RAMP opened at $31.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.84 and a beta of 1.00. LiveRamp has a fifty-two week low of $23.81 and a fifty-two week high of $42.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.11.
LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.
