Brokerages Set Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Target Price at $81.28

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-one have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Marvell Technology stock opened at $68.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Marvell Technology has a 1 year low of $46.07 and a 1 year high of $85.76.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.46% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -21.24%.

Marvell Technology declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 7th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $64,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,107,958.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total value of $1,985,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 732,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,497,911.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $64,490.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,107,958.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,500 shares of company stock worth $7,522,055. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.2% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the third quarter worth $238,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

