Brokerages Set Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) PT at $4.82

Shares of Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.82.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Nerdy in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Nerdy in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Nerdy from $3.25 to $3.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.
View Our Latest Research Report on Nerdy
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nerdy
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRDY. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Nerdy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Nerdy by 1,765.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 14,244 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nerdy during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Nerdy in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Nerdy in the first quarter valued at $101,000. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Nerdy Stock Up 0.9 %
NYSE NRDY opened at $1.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.57 million, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.90. Nerdy has a 52 week low of $1.66 and a 52 week high of $5.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.83.
Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $53.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.20 million. Nerdy had a negative net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 41.24%. Nerdy’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nerdy will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Nerdy
Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including artificial intelligence to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nerdy
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Chevron Eyes Hess, Exxon Resists: Here’s the Trade
Receive News & Ratings for Nerdy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nerdy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.