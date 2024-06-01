Brokerages Set Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) PT at $4.82

Shares of Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.82.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Nerdy in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Nerdy in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Nerdy from $3.25 to $3.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Get Nerdy alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Nerdy

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nerdy

In related news, CEO Charles K. Cohn purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $209,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 185,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,114.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Jason H. Pello sold 37,360 shares of Nerdy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total transaction of $77,335.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,438,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,048,086.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Charles K. Cohn bought 75,000 shares of Nerdy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $209,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 185,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,114.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 217,991 shares of company stock worth $629,314 and have sold 121,555 shares worth $316,572. 31.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRDY. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Nerdy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Nerdy by 1,765.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 14,244 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nerdy during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Nerdy in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Nerdy in the first quarter valued at $101,000. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nerdy Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE NRDY opened at $1.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.57 million, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.90. Nerdy has a 52 week low of $1.66 and a 52 week high of $5.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.83.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $53.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.20 million. Nerdy had a negative net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 41.24%. Nerdy’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nerdy will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nerdy

(Get Free Report

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including artificial intelligence to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nerdy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nerdy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.