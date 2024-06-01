Brokers Set Expectations for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:APLS)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, May 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.41). The consensus estimate for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.12) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.42) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on APLS. Piper Sandler started coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.38.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

APLS opened at $39.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.57 and its 200-day moving average is $56.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 0.97. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $19.83 and a twelve month high of $94.75.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.54). The business had revenue of $172.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.37 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 79.67% and a negative return on equity of 160.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 284.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.56) earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Timothy Eugene Sullivan sold 4,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total value of $234,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,475,207.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Nur Nicholson sold 11,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.56, for a total value of $645,823.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,239,879.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Eugene Sullivan sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total transaction of $234,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,475,207.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 192,012 shares of company stock worth $9,608,319. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Apellis Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 183,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 738,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,093,000 after acquiring an additional 337,554 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 171.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 9,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 5,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

