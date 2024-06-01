Brokers Set Expectations for ClearSign Technologies Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CLIR)

ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of ClearSign Technologies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 28th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.11). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for ClearSign Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ClearSign Technologies’ FY2026 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). ClearSign Technologies had a negative net margin of 186.63% and a negative return on equity of 85.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 million.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a research note on Sunday, May 26th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of CLIR opened at $0.83 on Thursday. ClearSign Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.02. The firm has a market cap of $38.10 million, a P/E ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.07.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ClearSign Technologies stock. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 46,306 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of ClearSign Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. 24.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance emission and operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and Hong Kong.

