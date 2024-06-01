Brokers Set Expectations for Sunoco LP’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:SUN)

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sunoco in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 28th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $1.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.32. The consensus estimate for Sunoco’s current full-year earnings is $5.07 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Sunoco’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.40 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.68 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sunoco from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup lowered Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Sunoco from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunoco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.71.

Sunoco Stock Performance

NYSE:SUN opened at $51.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.39 and its 200 day moving average is $57.51. Sunoco has a fifty-two week low of $41.95 and a fifty-two week high of $64.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.06. Sunoco had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion.

Sunoco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.876 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from Sunoco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is 77.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sunoco

In other Sunoco news, CEO Joseph Kim acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.50 per share, with a total value of $252,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brian A. Hand purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 153,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,599,915.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Kim purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.50 per share, for a total transaction of $252,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $479,570 in the last quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunoco

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sunoco during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunoco during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Sunoco during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Sunoco by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunoco during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

