Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPYPN) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 3rd

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.3594 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.
Brookfield Property Partners Trading Up 0.1 %
Brookfield Property Partners stock opened at $12.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.69 and a 200-day moving average of $12.13. Brookfield Property Partners has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $14.14.
Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile
