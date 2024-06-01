Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Acquires 1,245 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $165.78. 4,335,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,184,176. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $133.34 and a 52-week high of $169.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.58.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

