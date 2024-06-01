Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 595,703 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. owned 3.86% of ATN International worth $23,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in ATN International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ATN International by 14.4% during the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 15,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in ATN International by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of ATN International in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of ATN International in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

NASDAQ:ATNI traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.34. The stock had a trading volume of 120,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.72 and a beta of 0.49. ATN International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.20 and a twelve month high of $41.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.59.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $186.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.73 million. ATN International had a negative net margin of 1.96% and a negative return on equity of 1.17%. On average, analysts expect that ATN International, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. ATN International’s payout ratio is -73.85%.

In other ATN International news, Chairman Michael T. Prior acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.88 per share, with a total value of $198,800.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 523,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,397,756.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of digital infrastructure and communications services to residential, business, and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through International Telecom and US Telecom segments. The company offers mobile, data, voice, broadband, and fixed services; handsets and accessories; and wholesale roaming, long distance voice services, and site maintenance services.

