Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Decreases Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,682,759 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 7,394 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises 3.2% of Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. owned 0.13% of Oracle worth $388,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its position in Oracle by 298.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $117.19. 12,755,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,094,397. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.56 and its 200-day moving average is $115.30. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $99.26 and a one year high of $132.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. William Blair raised Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. KeyCorp started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.76.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ORCL

Insider Activity

In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $5,298,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at $10,299,071.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $5,298,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,299,071.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $141,546,631.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 880,000 shares of company stock worth $110,488,150 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.