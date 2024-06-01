Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Grows Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,702 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 1.2% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 7,888 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 15.5% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,103 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Boeing by 1.6% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 31,238 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,988,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 6.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 39,713 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 6.7% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,470 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE:BA traded up $4.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $177.61. The company had a trading volume of 5,774,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,812,500. The company has a market capitalization of $109.03 billion, a PE ratio of -50.07 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $177.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.70. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $159.70 and a 52 week high of $267.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. Analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays cut their target price on Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Boeing from $252.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.24.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Boeing

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.