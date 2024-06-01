Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Grows Stock Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 672,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,544 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. owned approximately 0.09% of Coterra Energy worth $17,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,080,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,980,000 after acquiring an additional 235,636 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,723,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,075,000 after buying an additional 161,776 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,465,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,089,000 after buying an additional 848,519 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Coterra Energy by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,084,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,725,000 after acquiring an additional 201,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,421,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,801,000 after acquiring an additional 466,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Coterra Energy

In related news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $1,488,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 176,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,783,071.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

CTRA stock traded up $0.76 on Friday, reaching $28.52. 14,170,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,520,835. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.87 and a 200-day moving average of $26.39. The firm has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Coterra Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.91 and a twelve month high of $29.89.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 48.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTRA. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Susquehanna upped their price target on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.73.

Get Our Latest Report on Coterra Energy

About Coterra Energy

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.