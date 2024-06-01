Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $79.44 Million Stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. decreased its position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 583,522 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 65,973 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Woodward were worth $79,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WWD. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Woodward during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,416,000. Jade Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodward during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,042,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodward during the fourth quarter valued at about $631,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 25,800.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WWD stock traded up $1.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $186.50. 576,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,147. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $163.50 and its 200 day moving average is $146.66. Woodward, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.18 and a 1 year high of $187.16.

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.34. Woodward had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $835.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.48%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WWD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Woodward from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Woodward from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Woodward from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Woodward from $156.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Woodward from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Woodward currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.38.

In other news, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.01, for a total transaction of $1,002,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,914,324.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

