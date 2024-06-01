Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $999,000 Holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,328,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,506,000 after purchasing an additional 233,612 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 583,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,733,000 after purchasing an additional 208,256 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,971,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,720,000 after purchasing an additional 192,045 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,139,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,396,000 after purchasing an additional 147,452 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 329,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,753,000 after purchasing an additional 126,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SRCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Stericycle in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Stericycle from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Stericycle from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Stericycle from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stericycle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.40.

Stericycle Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SRCL traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.54. The stock had a trading volume of 859,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,329. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -234.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.13. Stericycle, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.78 and a 52 week high of $57.06.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $664.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.42 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stericycle Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

