Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 3,892,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,928,000 after purchasing an additional 14,470 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,123,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,106,000 after acquiring an additional 34,564 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 662,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,450,000 after acquiring an additional 36,296 shares during the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 493,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000,000 after acquiring an additional 27,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 460,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,081,000 after acquiring an additional 3,896 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SMLF traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.35. The stock had a trading volume of 38,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,002. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.77 and a 1 year high of $63.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.23.

About iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

