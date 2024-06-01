Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Purchases 2,308 Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,709 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PEGA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 219.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Pegasystems during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Pegasystems during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Pegasystems

In other Pegasystems news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total value of $127,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,110.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Leon Trefler sold 752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.34, for a total transaction of $45,375.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,364,603.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 2,000 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $127,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,110.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,504 shares of company stock worth $950,634 in the last quarter. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEGA has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pegasystems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PEGA

Pegasystems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEGA traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.46. 771,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,579. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.31. Pegasystems Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.66 and a 12 month high of $69.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.07 and a beta of 1.05.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Pegasystems had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 45.00%. The business had revenue of $330.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Pegasystems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.63%.

Pegasystems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients' processes and workflows.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.