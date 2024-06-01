Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. reduced its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,607 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KMX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at $288,278,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 674.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 806,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,059,000 after acquiring an additional 702,526 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,161,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,154,000 after acquiring an additional 323,652 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 95.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 589,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,713,000 after buying an additional 288,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,170,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,803,000 after buying an additional 235,961 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total transaction of $1,067,702.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,977 shares in the company, valued at $485,110.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE KMX traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,273,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,187. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.26. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.66 and a 1-year high of $88.22.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 7.26%. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of CarMax from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of CarMax from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of CarMax to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.42.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

