Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Reduces Stock Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. cut its position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 662,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,159 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $14,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. William Blair assumed coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. HSBC boosted their target price on Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kenvue presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.09.

Kenvue Stock Performance

Shares of KVUE traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.30. The company had a trading volume of 31,659,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,170,480. Kenvue Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $26.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.20.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. The company’s revenue was down 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Kenvue’s payout ratio is 102.56%.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

