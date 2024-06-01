Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Reduces Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. cut its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 726 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Southern by 400.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 538,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,767,000 after acquiring an additional 431,101 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 4,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. increased its holdings in Southern by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 215,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,871 shares during the last quarter. Bush Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $451,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. increased its holdings in Southern by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 57,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 9,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $684,815.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,117,660.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total value of $344,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,720,309.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 9,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $684,815.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,504 shares in the company, valued at $9,117,660.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on SO shares. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on SO

Southern Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SO traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,168,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,550,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $87.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.13. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $61.56 and a 52 week high of $80.23.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. Southern had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 12.07%. Southern’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Southern’s payout ratio is 74.42%.

Southern Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.