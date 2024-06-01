Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 121,152 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. trimmed its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 572,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 121,152 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. owned 0.39% of A. O. Smith worth $47,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AOS. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 3.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 38.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,542,000 after purchasing an additional 23,086 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the third quarter valued at $207,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 2.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 207,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.7% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 37,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 60,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total transaction of $5,092,403.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,812,929.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 9,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total transaction of $836,990.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,176.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 60,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total value of $5,092,403.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,812,929.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on A. O. Smith from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Price Performance

NYSE AOS traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.64. 2,391,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,303. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.43. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1 year low of $63.88 and a 1 year high of $89.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.27.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.01. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $978.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 33.16%.

A. O. Smith Profile

(Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.