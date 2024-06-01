Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 61,828 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lessened its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,433,694 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 61,828 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 2.2% of Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. owned about 0.14% of Abbott Laboratories worth $267,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 236.0% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 336 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 79.4% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 454 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ABT stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $102.19. 7,915,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,488,098. The company has a market cap of $177.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.11 and a 200-day moving average of $109.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $89.67 and a one year high of $121.64.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.88 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 22,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $2,428,025.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,530,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Jr. Robert E. Funck sold 10,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total value of $1,055,843.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 211,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,099,928.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 22,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $2,428,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,530,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.64.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

