BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Shares of TSE DOO opened at C$85.16 on Friday. BRP has a one year low of C$77.42 and a one year high of C$122.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 362.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$94.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$91.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.37.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported C$2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.63 by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.79 billion. BRP had a return on equity of 109.97% and a net margin of 7.17%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BRP will post 10.0525739 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DOO. Desjardins dropped their price objective on BRP from C$117.00 to C$112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on BRP from C$99.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on BRP from C$100.00 to C$112.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on BRP from C$114.00 to C$108.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on BRP from C$105.00 to C$112.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BRP presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$105.23.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

