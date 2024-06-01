Burkett Financial Services LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,000. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 0.9% of Burkett Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Bush Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,448,000. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,322,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,195,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,746,000 after purchasing an additional 25,246 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

IVE traded up $3.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $184.12. The stock had a trading volume of 526,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,094. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $182.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $147.23 and a 1-year high of $187.24.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

