Burkett Financial Services LLC Acquires Shares of 974 Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 974 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 77,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,259,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,530,696,000 after buying an additional 243,305 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 302.0% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,099,000 after buying an additional 16,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $450.71. 55,941,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,292,710. The company’s 50 day moving average is $440.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $424.50. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $342.35 and a twelve month high of $460.58.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.5735 per share. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.



PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

