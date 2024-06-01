Burkett Financial Services LLC Buys New Stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $28,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.16.

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.24. 60,338,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,675,568. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 1.51. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.34 and a twelve month high of $14.76.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

