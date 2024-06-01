Burkett Financial Services LLC Buys Shares of 479,066 Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF)

Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 479,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $17,716,000. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF accounts for approximately 9.9% of Burkett Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Burkett Financial Services LLC owned about 0.40% of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DBEF. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 151,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 22,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 9,057 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,661,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $197,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,470 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI bought a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,375,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DBEF traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.97. 459,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,265. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $33.41 and a 12 month high of $42.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.81.

The Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (DBEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities excluding North America. It is hedged for currency exposure from a USD point of view. DBEF was launched on Jun 9, 2011 and is managed by Xtrackers.

