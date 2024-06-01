Burkett Financial Services LLC Buys Shares of 491 iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 481.5% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 455.4% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJJ stock traded up $1.94 on Friday, hitting $116.37. 176,963 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,055. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $92.79 and a 52 week high of $118.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

