Burkett Financial Services LLC Makes New $212,000 Investment in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ISTB. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $64,000.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:ISTB traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.28. The stock had a trading volume of 684,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,403. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.37 and a twelve month high of $48.32.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1462 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.