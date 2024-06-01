Burkett Financial Services LLC Purchases Shares of 1,946 Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,946 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 836.4% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Enbridge by 2,294.6% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

Enbridge Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE:ENB traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.58. 5,358,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,689,060. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $38.37.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.677 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.04%.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.