Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.35-7.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.41. The company issued revenue guidance of +8-10% yr/yr to $10.48-11.66 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.61 billion. Burlington Stores also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.350-7.750 EPS.
Burlington Stores Stock Performance
Burlington Stores stock opened at $240.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $196.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.07. Burlington Stores has a fifty-two week low of $115.66 and a fifty-two week high of $243.64. The company has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 40.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.54.
Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 46.39%. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 5,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total transaction of $1,131,831.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 61,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,765,542.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Burlington Stores
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
