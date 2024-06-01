Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target Raised to $275.00 at Robert W. Baird

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BURL. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Burlington Stores from $230.00 to $209.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group upgraded Burlington Stores from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $212.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $233.00 to $218.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $245.13.

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $240.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.87. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $115.66 and a 52 week high of $243.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.54.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.38. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 5,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total value of $1,131,831.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 61,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,765,542.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 3.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 36,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 7,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

