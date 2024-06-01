Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:BRNY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:BRNY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the April 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Stock Performance

BRNY stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,542. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.88. Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a 1 year low of $26.61 and a 1 year high of $37.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.16.

Get Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF alerts:

Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.0122 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th.

About Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF

The Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (BRNY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that shifts US equity exposure between size and style perceived to be advantageous for the given market phase. Individual securities are selected based on a proprietary quantitative model, using a multi-factor approach.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.