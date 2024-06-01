CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,900 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the April 30th total of 73,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CalAmp

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CalAmp during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CalAmp by 112.9% during the fourth quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 222,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 118,000 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CalAmp by 38.7% during the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 712,493 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 198,983 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC raised its position in shares of CalAmp by 234.8% during the third quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,686,873 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,023 shares during the period. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CalAmp by 46.9% during the third quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,017,151 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 963,594 shares during the period.

Get CalAmp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CalAmp in a report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

CalAmp Stock Down 19.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CAMP traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.67. 39,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.35. CalAmp has a 1-year low of $2.29 and a 1-year high of $50.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.97.

About CalAmp

(Get Free Report)

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CalAmp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAmp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.