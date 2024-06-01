Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.300-4.600 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.8 billion-$2.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.9 billion. Caleres also updated its FY25 guidance to $4.30-4.60 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Caleres from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Caleres from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Caleres in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Get Caleres alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Caleres

Caleres Trading Down 4.2 %

CAL opened at $34.69 on Friday. Caleres has a 1-year low of $16.85 and a 1-year high of $41.94. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.28.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The textile maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $659.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.80 million. Caleres had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Caleres will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caleres Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John W. Schmidt sold 25,332 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $980,601.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,663 shares in the company, valued at $12,993,514.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Mark A. Schmitt sold 18,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $753,476.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,847 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,235.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John W. Schmidt sold 25,332 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $980,601.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,993,514.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,790 shares of company stock worth $4,728,538 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Caleres

(Get Free Report)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.