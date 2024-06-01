Callinex Mines (CVE:CNX) Trading 11.2% Higher

Callinex Mines Inc. (CVE:CNX – Get Free Report) shares traded up 11.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.59 and last traded at C$1.59. 82,031 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 446% from the average session volume of 15,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.43.

Callinex Mines Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$27.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.71 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Callinex Mines Company Profile

Callinex Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal project portfolio includes the Pine Bay project that covers an area of 6,795 square hectare and 77 contiguous mineral claims situated in the Flin Flon Mining District, Manitoba; and the Nash Creek property, which comprises seven contiguous mineral claims that covers an area of 15,542.31 hectares located in Restigouche County in northeast New Brunswick.

