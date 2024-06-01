Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Upgraded by Raymond James to Hold

Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CNQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$110.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$113.00 to C$124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$110.56.

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of TSE CNQ opened at C$104.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$105.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$94.46. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$69.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$112.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$112.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.83, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.40 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.17 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. Analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 6.8572356 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Natural Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 58.65%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Norman Murray Edwards sold 13,500 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$97.66, for a total transaction of C$1,318,349.25. In other news, Senior Officer Devin Craig Lowe sold 1,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$96.61, for a total transaction of C$113,033.70. Also, Director Norman Murray Edwards sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$97.66, for a total transaction of C$1,318,349.25. Insiders have sold 332,012 shares of company stock worth $32,579,861 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

