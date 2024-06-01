Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Increases Dividend to $0.35 Per Share

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This is a boost from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Canadian Western Bank Stock Performance

CWB stock opened at C$25.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.54. Canadian Western Bank has a one year low of C$23.21 and a one year high of C$31.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$27.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$28.65.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.02. Canadian Western Bank had a net margin of 31.97% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of C$289.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$301.10 million. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.5933775 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CWB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$33.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Canadian Western Bank

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Supriya Anna Maria James sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.00, for a total transaction of C$124,203.22. In related news, Senior Officer Mark Stafford sold 1,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.94, for a total transaction of C$47,728.69. Also, Senior Officer Supriya Anna Maria James sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.00, for a total value of C$124,203.22. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, US dollar, chequing, flex notice, organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, equipment financing and leasing, aviation financing, and dealership financing products; agriculture lending products and AgriInvest savings account; variable and fixed rate mortgages; line of credit; registered retirement savings plan, consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

