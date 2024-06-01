Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Short Interest Update

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 187,500 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the April 30th total of 174,100 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.5 days.

Capital Bancorp Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CBNK traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.15. The company had a trading volume of 13,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,979. The stock has a market cap of $279.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.44. Capital Bancorp has a one year low of $16.71 and a one year high of $25.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $40.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.02 million. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 13.36%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capital Bancorp will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Capital Bancorp’s payout ratio is 13.68%.

CBNK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Capital Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Stephens raised Capital Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Hovde Group dropped their price target on Capital Bancorp from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ballast Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $2,397,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 111,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,694,000 after buying an additional 29,147 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 14,427 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 8.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 82,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 6,125 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 11.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 5,893 shares during the period. 56.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Capital Bancorp

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.

