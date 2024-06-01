Capricorn Metals Ltd (OTCMKTS:CRNLF) Short Interest Update

Capricorn Metals Ltd (OTCMKTS:CRNLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 303,000 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the April 30th total of 256,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,010.0 days.

Capricorn Metals Stock Performance

CRNLF stock remained flat at C$3.21 during trading on Friday. Capricorn Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$2.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.08.

Capricorn Metals Company Profile

Capricorn Metals Ltd engages in the evaluation, exploration, development, and production of gold properties in Australia. It holds a 100% interest in the Karlawinda gold project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia; and the Mt Gibson Gold Project located in the Murchison region of Western Australia.

