Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 211 Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in argenx were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in argenx by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in argenx in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get argenx alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on ARGX. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of argenx in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of argenx from $402.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $521.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on argenx from $471.00 to $468.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on argenx from $515.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $520.68.

argenx Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $371.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $378.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $398.21. argenx SE has a 12 month low of $327.73 and a 12 month high of $550.76.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $412.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.03 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 14.14% and a negative net margin of 22.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that argenx SE will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

argenx Company Profile

(Free Report)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren's syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.