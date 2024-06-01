Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,643 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,682,000. Leuthold Group LLC grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 25,252 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,200,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 58,919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,596,000 after buying an additional 20,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,989 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after buying an additional 7,992 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Stock Up 1.7 %

BCC stock opened at $137.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.40 and a 200 day moving average of $132.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Boise Cascade has a 52 week low of $71.50 and a 52 week high of $154.67.

Boise Cascade Announces Dividend

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.31. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 6.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boise Cascade

In other Boise Cascade news, SVP Jill Twedt sold 1,852 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $250,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,053,995. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Strom sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $337,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,852,655. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jill Twedt sold 1,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $250,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,053,995. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,469 shares of company stock worth $2,133,784. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.75.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

