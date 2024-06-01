Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) by 39.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,678 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 216.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 5.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $18.56 on Friday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.56 and a 52 week high of $33.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.86.

Denali Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DNLI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.01. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 36.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $30,471.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,006.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $30,471.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,006.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 92,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $1,896,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,490.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DNLI has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $73.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.22.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company's transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

