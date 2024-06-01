Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Invests $434,000 in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 3.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,821,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,679,000 after purchasing an additional 279,987 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the third quarter worth about $1,752,000. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 227.3% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 31,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 21,825 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 246.0% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 40,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 28,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 2,366.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,004,000 after purchasing an additional 106,777 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BKH shares. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Black Hills from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Black Hills from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Black Hills from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

Black Hills Price Performance

Shares of BKH opened at $56.45 on Friday. Black Hills Co. has a 12-month low of $46.43 and a 12-month high of $64.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.74 and its 200 day moving average is $53.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.64.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.17. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $726.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Black Hills’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Hills Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Hills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.04%.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

Further Reading

