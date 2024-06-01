Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $452,000 Investment in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 418.9% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Madison Square Garden Sports

In other news, Chairman James Lawrence Dolan sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.88, for a total transaction of $3,345,840.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 164,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,592,688.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Sports Price Performance

Madison Square Garden Sports stock opened at $184.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.22 and a beta of 0.92. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $164.79 and a fifty-two week high of $215.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $184.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.59.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($1.21). Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $430.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

