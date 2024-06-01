Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Free Report) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,831 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TORM were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TORM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of TORM by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of TORM by 61.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TORM in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TORM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TORM Price Performance

TRMD stock opened at $37.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.16. TORM plc has a 1 year low of $22.31 and a 1 year high of $38.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.49.

TORM Increases Dividend

TORM ( NASDAQ:TRMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $387.78 million during the quarter. TORM had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 42.64%. Equities research analysts anticipate that TORM plc will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.19%. This is a positive change from TORM’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. TORM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.71%.

TORM Company Profile

TORM plc, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of product tankers in the United Kingdom. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The Tanker segment transports refined oil products, such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, including fuel oil.

